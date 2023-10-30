The Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., better known by his stage name Shatta Wale, has stated that his biggest regret in life is not going to law school.

This was said by the Grammy Award-winning singer, 39, in a recent BBC interview with Stefania Okereke.

Shatta Wale claimed that despite being a well-known musician with numerous awards, he doesn’t feel fulfilled.

He said; “My biggest regret in life is that I didn’t become a lawyer.”

Although, he is not yet ready to give up the dream as he stated that he is still contemplating going to law school to become a lawyer “when I make enough money. I know I’m a successful musician, but I wanted to be a lawyer.”