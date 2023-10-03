Brother Naija ‘Shine ya Eyes’ star, Maria Chike Benjamin has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Kevin.

The reality star shared the good news via her Instagram page.

According to her, she welcomed a son named “Leonardo AmaraNna Anene”.

Sharing a glimpse of their child, Maria Chike expressed gratitude to God for blessing them with this bundle of joy.

The brand influencer revealed that she have found the light in her that she couldn’t find all these years.

In her words:

“Leonardo AmaraNna Anene 01/10/2023

I Just want to say Thank you God. My heart is so full and grateful. I’ve found the light in me that I couldn’t find all these years. Thank you for choosing us as your parents 🙏🏼❤️”

See her post below;

