Lillian Afegbai, a Nollywood actress recently took to social media to share a agonizing experience involving her house help attempting to defraud her.

In a video shared in social media, the curvy screen star disclosed that her house help had make up a false heart condition in a deceitful scheme to exploit her. She further revealed that the house help introduced a male accomplice, whom she claimed was her brother.

Lillian stated that she fell for the ploy and sent a sum of one hundred thousand naira to her house help, believing that she was aiding in the treatment of the fake heart condition. However, the truth soon emerged when the house help confessed to the deception.

The actress suspected that the attempted scam was connected to a business deal that had gone wrong, prompting the house help to confess. She disclosed that she blocked her house help afterwards.

Expressing her frustration, Lillian wondered what she had done to deserve such a fraudulent house help, considering her reputation as a successful businessperson.