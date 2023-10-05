Prominent Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi has revealed how some close friends of her husband accuse her of controlling her husband.

Chizzy Alichi revealed in a recent online video that she’s noticed a strange pattern: whenever her husband, Chike Ugochukwu Mbah, attentively listens to her and makes thoughtful decisions with her, his closest friends quickly conclude that she’s the one making all the decisions in their marriage.

The delectable screen star couldn’t understand why his friends thought her husband shouldn’t listen to her advice or include her in decision-making.

She noted that if their marriage failed because they did not cultivate their love and oneness as a couple, these people would be the first to throw stones.

The actress also took the time to praise her ability to make logical business decisions that frequently benefit her spouse.

She recalled an instance in which she advised her spouse to decline a business proposition from a friend due to her foresight of future hazards. As a result, his inner group labeled her as a controlling wife.