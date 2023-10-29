Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, has come after Dammy Krane for releasing a diss track for his boss, Davido over alleged unpaid debts.

Theinfong had reported that Dammy Krane took to social media to reveal that he is set to drop a diss track for Davido who allegedly owes him some money.

Dammy Krane has been calling out the’Feel’ hitmaker, insisting that he pays up for a certain cash that he owes him for a song they did together back in 2017. However, Davido has fired back at him on this, calling him an ingrate.

Former DMW signee, Peruzzi has reacted to the plans of Dammy Krane to release a diss track, which he titled, ‘Owe Owe One (Owe B Owe).

In a post shared on his X page, he stated that the song was boring and it would have been better Dammy Krane sings about how miserable his own life is.

Quoting the video, he wrote: “This One No Sweet. Na “My Life Jaga Jaga” You Suppose Do. Olodo”.

See the post below:

https://x.com/Peruzzi/status/1718210698818228308?s=20