BBNaija star, Tboss has penned an emotional note to her daughter, Rumi as she releases new photos.

In an Instagram post, the actress expressed her love and gratitude for her daughter.

According to her, Rumi is a combination of everything good in her, and that she is an answered prayer.

Tboss also revealed that her daughter is kind, generous, understanding, and reasonable.

While appreciating her daughter for choosing her to be her mother, the model revealed that she is her pride and joy, and her cheerleader.

In her words;

“Grateful to God for This Child right here.

My Daughter. A combination of Everything good in me and then some. My Answered Prayer. (Y’all have No idea just How much & for how long I prayed for her 😇) Such a kind & generous little lady. Such an understanding & reasonable lady. My pride & my joy 🤩. The Brightest amongst Stars.

My Cheer Leader- she thinks Mommy can do Every & Anything as well as the most beautiful ever in this whole world😆🤣.

Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommie🥰.”

See below;

ALSO READ:“Go and face him man to man” Reactions as Bobrisky orders for the arrest of DJ Chicken over his wild behaviour at an hotel (Video)