Afrobeats superstar singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, in a recent statement, spoke about his newborn twins while also adding that he lost a son last year October and that his wife, Chioma, welcomed twins this year October.

While sharing his experience, the ‘Unavailable’ crooner, who recently welcomed twins in the United States, reflected on the miracle that he lost a son last October and just 12 months later, he welcomed twins in October the following year.

He said: “When my wife and I found out, we were shaking, and it was in the same month. My son passed last year in October, and my wife gave birth this year in October, so it’s crazy.”

In his statement, the singer emphasized the significance of having faith and never giving up.

Mimah: “‎those of you saying ivf did you hear the English “when my wife and I found out”

@Sneezy4Sure2: “‎This befits the song “Come see what the Lord has done” @davido Cograts you are a living testimony.”

princessigbudu: “‎God is great! These ones are preserved by the hand of Jehovah. Congratulations Davido and Chioma.”

mamisgirl: “I am believing it now that davido lost his son may his soul rest in peace and congratulations to the both of you.may God protect the twins.”

Nicole: “‎God is too gooddd mehnnn. I’m so happy for them fr fr. Big congratulations.”

Dinah Anorh: “‎I just love to hear him say my wife. Congratulations.”

olawoyeyinks: “baba ibeji congratulations ooo it shall b permanent in Jesus name.”

