Controversial relationship therapist, Solomon Buchi has once again gained the public’s attention with his statement about not allowing his children to use phones until they reach the age of 18.

According to the relationship coach, he and his wife have made a definitive decision: their children will not be given unlimited phone use.

This is as a result of growing worry about the possibly negative consequences of early phone usage on children’s core values.

He said he feels that many children today are introduced to phones at an early age, which might bring about a sense of entitlement and inappropriate conduct.

Buchi further added that the early usage of mobile phones and unlimited internet access has played a big influence in the moral and psychological issues that this generation is facing.

Buchi and his wife, Arike, are creating a one-of-a-kind home environment to address his issues.

A home library to develop a love of reading, a music studio to nurture musical abilities, and a painting studio to foster creativity are all part of their vision.

The goal is to get their kids involved in activities that don’t revolve around phones or the internet.

See his post below;

https://x.com/Solomon_Buchi/status/1711747445720309905?s=20