Former Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ Star, Kess, has denied the allegations of having a romantic affair with his colleague and fellow ex-housemate, Christy O.

Theinfong reports that the reality TV star’s wife, Angel, shared purported screenshots between Kess and Christy O discussing sexual intercourse.

She claimed Kess is leaving with his colleague in Lagos to share rent, but their friendship has taken a different turn.

Responding to the allegations, the reality TV star, in a video shared online, denied ever having an affair with Christy O.

Kess accused his wife of being crazy and highly insecure, saying that she has always acted that way since they got married, and he has been trying to make their marriage work.

The reality TV star said his wife had always accused him of cheating on her and suspects every female she finds around him.

He added a woman who can accuse him in such a manner and go on to tarnish his image, and that of his female colleague can kill him.

Watch video below;