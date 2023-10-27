Nigerian photographer, Abu Salami, has made a fresh allegation against Popular singer, Davido.

Recall that the man had accused the music star of owing him 218 million Naira for a football project and of sending his thugs to beat him up.

In a fresh allegation, the photographer accused Davido of being a cultist and living a fake life to impress the world.

According to him, the negotiations with OBO failed because he does not have the money to pay back his debts.

“Davido belongs to a cult and wanted to

introduce me to it, i refused. He’s stealing

from people and living a fake life to

impress the world. Negotiations with him

has failed because he does not have the

money to pay back his debts…” he said in parts.

Abu also claimed that friends tried to settle the issue between him and Davido but it was unsuccessful as the singer has no money to pay him.

Watch the video below;

