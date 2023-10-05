Reality star and dancer, Roseline Afije better known as Liquorose stirred reactions social media as she shared new stunning photos of her glowing face.

The first runner-up of the Season 6 ‘Shine ya eyes’ edition of the reality show took to the micro blogging platform, X (formerly Twitter) to share a close-up photo of her face while regarding herself as her own ‘Wednesday Crush Wednesday.’

The photo was followed with mixed reactions as many suggested that her face appeared brighter than usual.

See some reactions below:

TheTifeFab_ wrote: “See the same people calling out Naira Marley & Sam Larry for bullying Mohbad on this tweet bullying Liquorose for a false assumption that they have. Naija ehn! Una no fit change, toxicity yi ni sha.”

NorahNneomah wrote: “Skin obviously look bleached. You’re beautiful, btw🤗”

kemmyGreg wrote: “Take it easy on your skin though, everything no be glow o.”

BossWhyt wrote: “Are y’all not aware she has always bn a light skinned person? Anybody with a dark Liquorose picture should share.”