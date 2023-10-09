Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, a Nollywood actress, peppered her opponents after receiving the new title of Arowoshadinni recently.

The actress shared stunning photos of the outfits she wore to the wedding and received full support from Kazim Adeoti. Mercy Aigbe was seen glowing in gold and delighted with her partner in the photos.

The actress who acquired a new title began a new speech by praising God and mentioning her new position.

She wrote, “Let me introduce myself ….Behold AROWOSHADINNI 😍Hajia Minnah with the ‘h’ 😍Alhamdulilah.”

Nigerians have expressed their gratitude and prayers in the comment area for her most recent accomplishment. One user however took pride in calling Mercy Aigbe “Agbeke aya d owner” for a specific reason.

This response is in response to an opposing post on Mercy Aigbe’s opponent Funsho Adeoti’s timeline. When the mother of four posted gorgeous images for her birthday, the latter’s lover gave her the honor of being the “real owner.”