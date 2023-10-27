A viral heartwarming video shows how members of a class surprised their hardworking course rep with cake on his birthday and tried to make him feel special after he was seen looking moody.

It was their course representative’s birthday, but he seemed glum, so members of the class decided to cheer him up and put a smile on his face by surprising him.

They sang him birthday songs, danced passionately for him, making him smile, and laughed happily at their attempts to make him happy.

At the same time, they had all contributed some cash to get him an already-made cake and gave him the surprise, which added to lift their course rep’s spirit.

See reactions below;

EllaOfEbonyi reacted: “Na courserep wey dey do well na go collect birthday surprise.”

Bubygurl4 said: “Na class rep wey get sense dem go do for.”

Reigneth260 wrote: “He cried, he must really be a nice person. God bless all of you who made his day memorable.”

HannahO: “l just hope get admission though.”

Queenparadise54: “Na course rep wey do well.. no be the one wey dey look for everytime contribution.”

Watch video below …