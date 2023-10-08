A viral video of popular singer Kizz Daniel’s terrifying bouncer has set Nigerian tongues wagging with fear online.

It is customary for artists and other celebrities to hire a personal bodyguard to protect them from harm and to help control the crowd.

Kizz Daniel, an Afropop singer, has hired a giant of a man as a bouncer, and the sight of him has driven trolls into hiding.

A video that surfaced online, he could be seen trailing behind Kizz Daniel and his brother.

Passersby had to clear road with some standing to continue staring at the giant looking man.

Reactions have trailed the bouncer’s look …

@Omolade_eni suggested: “Nah this kind bouncer Mohbad suppose get himself 😭”

@Danny dollarz wrote: “Them no born kiss Daniel well make he delay this one salary he go Dey pay ahead ahead (in shalipoppi voice )😹😹😹”

@kcfree stated: “If the bouncer too over do , wanting u go call messi own 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

@Meerah❤️🥰 opined: “To sack dis one sef go hard….. kizz Daniel go dey fear 😂😂😂”

@Kind🐥🌹 said: “Na this kind bouncer mohbad for get😂”

Watch video below;