Nigerian singer, Naira Marley and Lagos socielite, Sam Larry have sued the police and magistrate over the alleged connection to the death of Mohbad.

The Marlians music boss and his associate have set in motion a basic rights complaint to challenge their continuing detention in connection with the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The police and the Lagos magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, who ordered their remand in police custody for 21 days, were joined as defendants in the complaint filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry are suing the defendants for N20 million in damages.

In their action, they want the court to declare that their continuous imprisonment “at the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State, since October 4, 2023” constitutes a violation of their rights.

They are looking for “an order of the court releasing the applicants forthwith.”

In the affidavits attached to their suits, deponents said,

“Their travails started between October 3 and 4, 2023 when they were arrested by the police on the alleged connection of the applicants with the death of one Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad

On the 4th day of October 2023, the Commissioner of Police sought an order in the Magistrates’ Court, held at Yaba to remand them for 30 days

Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun granted the police application to remand them for only 21 days in the custody of the police

The 21-day remand order granted by Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun has since lapsed on October 26, 2023, and the order has not been renewed”.