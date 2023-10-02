Engr Chizitere Ahubelem, often known as Chizzy Whizzy has once again shown his charitable side by giving his university classmate Iwuchukwu Kenneth Stephen a Honda Pilot.

On Saturday, September 30, this kind act was shared on Facebook, demonstrating Chizitere’s dedication to improving the lives of others.

Chizitere revealed to Legit.ng in an interview that Kenneth Stephen had been a classmate of his at the university during the academic years from 2004/2005 to 2009/2010.

This gift is made much more extraordinary by Kenneth’s continuous friendship and support.

Chizitere words;

“He always checked on me and believed in me even after he requested for the car severally, and I told him I have no funds. He didn’t know I had bought it since. I waited for him for like 2 months to switch up on me, but he didn’t. Some people change if you don’t grant their request, but he didn’t.”

Kenneth Stephen, the lucky receiver of the car, showed his thanks on Chizitere’s Facebook post.

Kenneth wrote;

“Everything that you have ever done for me has made a huge difference in my life. Thank you so much, my Chizitere Ahubelem…God bless you more.”