Xxssive, the boyfriend of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, debunks breakup rumors by sharing a romantic video of them.

When the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram a few days ago, it sparked rumors of a breakup.

Additionally, they ceased liking and commenting on each other’s posts, and Nkechi didn’t publicly acknowledge her partner’s recent endorsement deal, which was unusual for her.

Nkechi Blessing added fuel to the speculations by posting a cryptic message about speaking her truth, suggesting that her side of the story didn’t matter.

However, the duo has debunked the rumours as Xxssive shared a heartwarming video with the actress. He has also resumed following the movie star on Instagram.

“Paddy no vex for me say I never call u since 😅😘,” he wrote.

See post below;

