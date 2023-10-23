Fans of the popular comedian and content creator, Abdulgafar Abiola better known as Cute Abiola have been left amazed by the uncanny resemblance he shares with his newborn son.

It would be recalled that months ago, the Nollywood actor, fondly called lawyer Kunle by fans and his wife gave birth to their first child.

A photo of his son barely four months after his birth left many stunned at the resemblance he shares with his father.

The resemblance of ‘Young Alhaji’ as referred to by Cute Abiola due to the circumstances of his birthday while the couple were in the holy land of Mecca cannot be emphasized enough in a viral photo.

Check out reactions trailing the resemblance of Cute Abiola and his son;

arulogun_uratola said: “mir haha 😂😂 nobody is asking your mom for DNA now.God bless u for your parents inshallah.”

rontasolidarity penned: “No DNA test …. baba omo lo ni omo 😂.”

sudanizbabyworld stated: “Daddy’s carbon copy. May He forever be the coolness of your eyes. Amin.”

thesmartphonegirl said: “Na ur Twins brother be this 😍😍😍😍😍❤️Ur papa no run away now 😂.”

nkeiruka_ibeh wrote: “No DNA needed. Just save this picture oo so you know who! will not carry ring light one day now to demand for DNA from your wife 😂😂😂.”