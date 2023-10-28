Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa and filmaker, Alex Kleanson has gotten married traditionally.

The good news was shared by Ekene via Instagram yesterday night.

Sharing a video from their traditional wedding, the thespian revealed that it took place on April, 16.

“APRIL 16th 2023 my bride price was paid by my baby @kleanson and we became married traditionally but because of the insecurity in the East I decided not to do the kind of trad I like because me I am a village girl oh I love tradition too much 🤣

All thanks to my mother small bride price payment she done turn am to carnival 🤣

All thanks to my beautiful and blessed blood sisters, aunties and uncles and my darling friends and blessed colleagues that came to celebrate with us 💯💯💯 una own no go spoil in Jesus name amen 🙏” she wrote.

Taking to his Instagram page to alos share the news, Alex Kleanson penned a sweet note to Ekene Umenwa as he shares a photo from their traditional wedding.

He wrote:

“The love you’ve given me, the care you handle our family with, and the passion that you bring into my life- I appreciate it all. Nobody else could ever make me so happy! Love you @ekene_umenwa

#EA2023

Counting Down”.

See below:

