Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa and filmaker, Alex Kleanson has gotten married traditionally.
The good news was shared by Ekene via Instagram yesterday night.
Sharing a video from their traditional wedding, the thespian revealed that it took place on April, 16.
“APRIL 16th 2023 my bride price was paid by my baby @kleanson and we became married traditionally but because of the insecurity in the East I decided not to do the kind of trad I like because me I am a village girl oh I love tradition too much 🤣
All thanks to my mother small bride price payment she done turn am to carnival 🤣
All thanks to my beautiful and blessed blood sisters, aunties and uncles and my darling friends and blessed colleagues that came to celebrate with us 💯💯💯 una own no go spoil in Jesus name amen 🙏” she wrote.
Taking to his Instagram page to alos share the news, Alex Kleanson penned a sweet note to Ekene Umenwa as he shares a photo from their traditional wedding.
He wrote:
“The love you’ve given me, the care you handle our family with, and the passion that you bring into my life- I appreciate it all. Nobody else could ever make me so happy! Love you @ekene_umenwa
#EA2023
Counting Down”.
See below:
