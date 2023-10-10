Seasoned actor Charles Inojie has expressed concern for the increasing rate at which many are becoming part of the movie industry.

The veteran actor, in an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast, lamented over the rate at which upcoming actresses are using the industry as their personal business grounds.

According to him, this set of people don’t have an interest in Nollywood but are only using the industry as an advert for other businesses.

Describing them as daughters of Jezebel, the movie star stated that they are on the hunt for Nollywood directors and producers to fall. He said that this people are desperate and can do anything to be in front of the camera.

“Those set of people who pay movie producers to star in a movie, are only chasing after title. They just want to hold onto it as a side hustle, as many of them are into businesses. They just need a tag to Nollywood.

It came into a time in the industry when there was an influx, it was as if Devil opened gate for angels to come in. And these people aren’t looking to build a career, they just want something to hold and say they are actresses to further their business.

There are many daughters of Jezebel in Nollywood. They can do anything just to be in front of the camera. And when you meet a character that isn’t properly formed as a producer/director, you will fall.

There are daughters of Jezebel looking for movie producers/directors to fall”.

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/OneJoblessBoy/status/1711465994793701750?s=20

https://x.com/dammiedammie35/status/1711436311767236914?s=20

See netizens reactions below;

Lady Esty wrote, “That’s why actress full everywhere but na 5 we dey see for movies

Desmond Alex wrote, “Where is the lie

Peaceful Baddie wrote, “And where’s the lie? They are just there to advertise what their mama gave them

Mheenarh wrote, “No lie told, Nollywood na just side hustle for most. Main hustle dey

Omidan Mide wrote, “He isn’t even capping”.