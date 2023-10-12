Big Brother Naija All Stars winner, IIebaye Odiniya has expressed her displeasure over the behaviour of some of her fellow ex-housemates.

The reality TV star revealed that not all of her colleagues congratulated her after she won the N120 million grand prize.

During an interview on Toke Makinwa, the Kogi-born model was asked if other housemates congratulated her on her victory two weeks ago. And in her response, the Kogi-born graduate stated that not all of them did.

Ilebaye said if she hadn’t won, she would have put the differences she had with the winner aside and congratulated the person.

According to the 22-year-old, there is blessing in wishing others well, even if it means they have to pretend to be happy for the winner.

Watch Ilebaye speak below: