Mercy Eke, a well-known Nigerian media personality and former reality TV star, recently made her runway debut at Lagos Fashion Week.

Her catwalk performance elicited a wide range of reactions from fans and fashion enthusiasts, who praised her modeling skills.

When a video of Mercy Eke strutting her stuff on the runway surfaced, the online community had plenty to say about it. While some praised her runway presence, others expressed concerns about her modeling skills.

Watch the video below;

Fans and fashion critics took to social media to express their thoughts on Mercy Eke’s runway debut, resulting in a wide spectrum of opinions.

One fan slammed mercy core fans for supporting her despite her supposed bad run way walk, “Mumunaries hype your fave and quit bleating like a lost & all the time. Life isn’t that hard.”

Another fan took a humorous approach to it, “Poor man pinkin go think say a masquerade.”

One fan healed praises on her, “Here comes the Odogwu of all the bbn housemates. The most successful, the smartest and the most followed. LAMBOGHINI MERCY.”

A fan praised her for always winning while staying on her lane, “I love how she’s on her lane jeje, doing her thing, premium gigs grabbing deals and damning all the noise by the €nv!Ous ones.”

Another core fan slammed people trolling her for being envious, “People wey they no invite their faves won d*e for this comment section kpele 0001. C mercy una mama!! Am so proud of you my lamb000000.”

This fan prayed her while taunting her haters, “Lambo for a reason, Queen Mercy if you like crawl (let haters choke. Money in the bag.”