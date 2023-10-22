Rosy Meurer, an actress, and Olakunle Churchill, a well-known philanthropist, welcome their second child, a baby girl.

Fans and well-wishers were shocked by the revelation, which was made on Sunday morning because the pregnancy had been kept off of social media.

The proud father dashed to his Instagram page to share stunning photos of his wife, their son, and the new inclusion to the family.

Olakunle Churchill announced the name of his newborn baby while revealing her gender with an female emoji.

“+1 IMISIOLUWA AMELIA OLADUNNI CHURCHILL. 👧,” he wrote while sharing stunning photos.

Fans and well wishers have flooded the comment section of the post to congratulate the couple for the new member in their family.

See some photos below;