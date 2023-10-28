Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane is set to release diss track titled “Owe B Owe” for superstar singer Davido as he continues to drag him over an alleged debt.

It would be recalled that the ‘Amin’ crooner has been calling out the DMW label boss for refusing to pay him for a collaboration they did some time ago.

While Davido has come out to say that even he didn’t make any money from the song as he noted how he fed and housed him during his stay in Atlanta.

However, Dammy Krane as continue to drag Davido.

He shared a snippet of a song he is on which is targeted as dissing the Afrobeats singer for being a serial debtor.

Watch the video below;