BBNaija ‘Level Up’ Kess‘ wife has reacted after he accused her of stealing 1.5 million naira from him as she claims she spent 45,000 dollars on him.

It would be recalled that Kess’s wife accused him of cheating and physical abuse. She said the reality star slept with >Christy O.

Kess had fired back at his wife, Angel and also claimed that his wife had hacked his account and collected 1.5 million naira, and he denied every charge she had made.

Following this, his wife went on social media to disclose how she had single handedly funded their marriage and lavished him with gifts.

She claimed to have spent on his upkeep and his visa which all amounted to 45,000 dollars.

She dared him to pay him back the money so she can in give him the 1.5 million he claims she stole.

She wrote:

“Words are just words huh?! So fake of you to say this to me. When you have other agendas. You dey vexed cos you got caught? Now the world knows who you truly are You clout over 1.5 million that you say I stole. I make that in 3 days. Also, what about the 3 years of marriage that you faked with me and I was the job for Visa and money. I accounted everything I spent/gave/provided on your ass estimated at $45000 – pay that back and I’ll think about the 1.5 million you’re stressing about so you can continue living at Fairview Estate with your roommate of a whore. They say do not burn the bridge ooo, work it out. F that!!! I threw a grenade and launch war because I am sick and tired of your lies!!! You have the audacity to make me to be the bad person when I’ve been there with you since day 1 and believed your lies. You called me crazy!!! Behind every crazy lady is an A*hole of a husband who mistreated, mentally abuse and destroyed her. I’ve asked you several times look at yourself in the mirror. What do you see? Monster that’s what you are. I can share more but I’ll save that for another day.”