BBNaija All-stars winner, Ilebaye has revealed that people who refused to help her in the past are currently in her DM.

She revealed this during a recent interview with Media personality, Hero Daniels.

The interviewer had asked; “You’ve seen some messages from people that in the past have denied your help.”

In response Ilebaye said: ” Yeah, and they are calling.They are in my DMs right now.”

“How does that make you feel?” Hero asked.

She replied;

“Yeah. I just realized that I think in this world, or if you are people who won’t recognize your steps, you have money. When you don’t have money, there’s no value.

Like you don’t have value. And I feel like that’s the longest mentality people have. I feel like you’re supposed to see people for who they are, even if they don’t have money, or they have money. Just accept them for who they are, and love them like that. So the person you look down to, they can’t be the president of tomorrow.

So in any situation, you find yourself, never look at anybody, accept them the way they are. Try to help them grow. Don’t just be like, oh, you’re poor, like, not like poor, or you don’t have money, just move now. Try to make them around you, try to even keep them up. And if I can’t help right now, see? Not like I was poor before, I wasn’t poor, I was okay. But at least I’m certain people don’t be like, I’m doing something, I’m breaking, you know, breaking. But now, I’m playing my league, and you know.”

Watch below;

