Ceec, a Naija All Stars housemate, mocks her fellow housemates, Pere and Mercy Eke’s ship, calling it “acting.”

It will be recalled that Ceec once stayed firm on her statements about connections in the house, arguing that they are not genuine.

Well, Pere and Mercy Eke in the finale week suddenly became the Romeo and Juliet of the show leaving viewers with the idea of a beautiful union.

Discussing the sudden love in the air, Ceec argued that whatever the duo shared is unreal while citing the long weeks spent together in the house only to suddenly catch feelings for one another in the last week on the show.

“Highest na room 101. How can you tell me that for a whole nine weeks una dey this house, dey see each other nothing agenda but na last week? Na lie! The two wey I know, peek criminals. Pere no be actor? Mercy too na actress!” she said in part.

Soma and Cross who witnessed the conversation laughed out their souls while agreeing with her especially when she concluded that they are both thespains.

