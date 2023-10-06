BBNaija All Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya has disclosed that her colleague, Pere Egbi was the one person that hurt her the most in the house.

She revealed this in a recent interview.

Recall that the duo had a father and daughter relationship in the house.

However, their relationship turned sour after Biggie played a video of Pere and other make housemates ganging up on how to make Baye get a strike

In the recent interview, Ilebaye said that Pere Egbi’s words and actions hurt her deeply.

The reality star described the actor as being “manipulative” and “gaslighting.”

She also said that he would often try to isolate her from other housemates.

“Who’s the one person who had done something in the house and did part 2?” The interviewer asked.

In response, Ilebaye said:

“Pere. Because in the house, I called him my dad. We always played, I literally cared for him. And I genuinely liked him and everything in the house. | Because his father, daughter, this joking thingy. | And him doing things to hurt me twice. No, three times. | The first time was, I remember the first thing he did. | Then the second time was when him and kid planned to put my truck down. | Then the third one was when he planned with the others to get my first strike. | And I felt so, God, I literally do care about you. So why would you be hurting me? | I see you as a brother in this house. And it’s something I won’t even do because obviously he has annoyed me before, but I didn’t even react to it. | So yeah, he hurt me. And I felt so, God, I literally do care about you. So why would you be hurting me? | I see you as a brother in this house. And it’s something I won’t even do because obviously he has annoyed me before, but I didn’t even react to it. | So yeah, he hurt me.”

