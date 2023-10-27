In response to Davido, afrobeats artist Dammy Krane slams him for acting like a little kid in a recent tweet.

This comes soon after Davido accused Dammy Krane of housing the musician at his Atlanta home amidst their ongoing debt issue.

Dammy Krane, on the other hand, has come forth to refute this information, asserting that he only moved in with Davido after persuading him to do so in light of an upcoming Sony contract.

In his words;

“see as you wan disgrace yourself na now you go really get that izzue.”

“1: ‘Izzue is your song’, you featured me bro & it was released on your YouTube & Digital platforms (you chop all the money alone) Thank God everything is Online (receipts dey).”

“2: You convinced me to come stay in your house because Sony music guys in Atlanta reached out to you that they want to sign me (that’s wen We did an affiliation with my label & DMW)because You wan chop out of my Sony music deal, Na you still scatter the deal cos d deal go help me”.

“So because your friend gifted you , so he shouldn’t pay for the goods he took from your shop?” That Got me like.”

“David-owe warn yourself owe”

