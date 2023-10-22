Self-proclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has suggested names for Nigerian singer Davido‘s newborn twins, proposing the names Phyna and Phyno.

This is coming shortly after the ‘Feel’ welcomed the twins in the United States.

Theinfong had previously reported the singer’s twins birth and the congratulatory messages have been pouring in from various celebrities in Nigeria and abroad.

Davido had openly shared the news and mentioned it as a miracle, considering the loss of his son, Ifeanyi, exactly a year earlier.

Kemi Olunloyo also raised allegations about the secret burial of Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi, with her statement implying that the child had drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s rented Banana Island home on October 31st, 2022.

Despite Davido’s silence regarding the statement, Kemi Olunloyo returned to social media with another post, suggesting names for the twins with a musical theme.

She wrote: “Davido should name his twins Phyna and Phyno Adeleke, popular names with a musical theme.”