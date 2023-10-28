Big Brother Naija Level Up winner, Ijeoma Otabor, also known as Phyna, has taken delight in a resurfaced video of Davido ranting about not being recognized by a US show promoter.

Dammy Krane posted the video online, claiming that the singer owes him and that Phyna found joy in seeing it.

She shared a screenshot of Dammy Krane slamming Davido for claiming he didn’t know the reality star, despite ranting when someone did the same to him.

“Just tell me why B owe go wan rubbish hardworking young woman (Omolomo) wey hustle from nowhere reach where she dey… I thought it was “rise by lifting…sorry na” Reaping others’.

Pls: Phyna sef laugh una idolo matter”.

Reposting it on her social media page, Phyna left several laughing emojis.

Her post has since caused a stir online as many slammed her for still holding on to it.

One Blessing Sunday wrote, “I am happy I a not related to this Phyna from saying all women have done abortion once or twice to this. No wonder Davido say e no sabi u, we sef no sabi you

One Imisi wrote, “This is the most dull, unintelligent, and classless BBN housemate people never voted! Ah

One Xcellency wrote, “That doesn’t change anything. He still no know you Phyna

One Omalichawa wrote, “I think as she was removing babies from her womb they mistakenly removed her brain and put stone inside

One Ladyque wrote, “He still doesn’t know her tho”

One I am Neenah wrote, “Phyna is doing too much. Arrival mentality is not a good thing. Stop inheriting people’s enemies. You don’t know when and where you’ll need them

One Life Of Ugoeze wrote, “This girl is always high on a cheap drug

One Poshest Hope wrote, “Heya!! The thing still dey pain Phyna. Pele dear

One Official Zarah wrote, “This Phyna girl is beginning to disgust me fr

One The Student Connect TV wrote, “Bunch of clout chasers disturbing our peace. Make una rest abeg”.