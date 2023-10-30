Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor better known as Phyna has revealed that she has found love.

The controversial reality TV star shared the news with her fans via Twitter on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The 26-year-old wrote; “Found love ❤️”.

This announcement follows a previous revelation by Phyna, where she disclosed that she had reconciled with her ex-boyfriend.

However, she did not give details about her newfound love, thereby leaving fans wondering whether she was serious or just ‘catching cruise’.

During her time in the Big Brother Naija house, Phyna had been in a romantic relationship with her fellow housemate, Groovy.

Their relationship continued even after leaving the show, but it eventually ended before the reunion show, which took place several months ago.