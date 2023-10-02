Ultimate Love reality TV show housemate, Kachi Ucheagwu criticized the announcement of Ilebaye Odiniya as the winner of the BBNaija All Stars edition.

It is worth noting that after almost 10 weeks in the Big Brother Naija house, the 22-year-old housemate, also known as GenZ baddie won the grand prize of N120M.

Reflecting on Ilebaye’s win, Kachi took to the micro blogging platform, X (Twitter), to term the win as underserving while stating that it was based on sympathy rather than by merit.

He went on to state that the stunted growth of Nigeria on its Independence Day is a product of same sympathy for underqualified rulers.

“As Nigeria celebrates her Independence, The winner of #BBNaijaAllStar may be a true reflection of the current state of Nigeria where Pity and Sympathy prevail against meritocracy. Is she deserving of it, only time will tell,” he wrote.