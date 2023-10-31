Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, surprised his wife, Anthonia Fufeyin, with a lavish N55 million cash gift on her birthday.

During a Sunday service, Fufeyin gave his wife the key to a safe in his office and told her that anything she saw inside belonged to her.

“With this key, let her go to my office and open, there is a place that this key can open. Let her go and open that thing. Once she opens that thing, anything she sees there is for her,” he said.

As Anthonia opened the safe, heaps of cash started dropping from it, leaving her in shock.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin also announced to the congregation that he had given his wife N55 million for her birthday.

The video of the heartwarming gesture has since gone viral on social media, with many people praising Fufeyin for his generosity and love for his wife.

Some people have also speculated that the gift is a way for Fufeyin to show off his wealth and influence. However, others have defended the prophet, saying that he is simply expressing his love for his wife in a way that he knows she will appreciate.

Watch the video below;

