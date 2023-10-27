A young woman is celebrating her birthday by sharing a video of her father surprising her with a car on social media.

After receiving the lovely vehicle from her father, the woman going by the handle @pink_ferrari was ecstatic.

Her face betrayed how obviously moved she was. In her happiness over the amazing gift her father had given her, @pink_ferrari gave him a hug.

As many congratulated her on social media, some expressed the desire to get a similar present on their birthday.

“My dad surprising me with my car for my 18th birthday.”

Netizens reactions:

@Rejoice commented; “Sometimes I wish I was a planned child. This is so beautiful.”

@your#1armymoot said: “So many people in this comment section need to understand that most of your dads would if they could, and you should appreciate that.”

@Peach said: “Mine didn’t even remember my birthday lol.”

@Irene commented: “If my dad had money, I know he would. Otherwise I’m grateful for all he was able to do for me.”

