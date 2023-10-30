Popular Nollywood actor, Stan Nze has left many in awe as he shares a father-son bonding moment with their child in an adorable video in the US.

It would be recalled that the ‘Rattle Snake’ actor and his wife, Nollywood actress, Blessing welcomed their baby boy some days ago following an announcement via their Instagram page.

Stan Nze via his Instagram page could be seen taking their son for a walk in a stroller while seizing the moment to dance.

“It’s a Happy Sunday from my favorite guy- Jaybobo and I 🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🤩,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Watch video below:

Check out the reactions trailing Stan Nze’s father-son moment.

babarex0 said: “Nice one bro. Dance o. U know say na u get afternoon. Na baby get night. So when u finish dancing go and rest. Cos tonight Dat dance u go explain am 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. No sleep fr the dancer. Congratulations again my Broda. 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

deyemitheactor opined: “Guy be careful how you play with a US citizen o! 😂😂😂.”

etimeffiong wrote: “😂😂😂😂😂😂 sha make you dey look road ohh with Jaybobo!!!!”

ayomiposii1 added: “The kind of joy children bring! For everyone thirty of this kind of joy, may heavens open for your sake! ❤️💡.”