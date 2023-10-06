A young man was caught on camera frightening a group of Jehovah’s Witnesses who came to his house to preach the gospel.

After they knocked on his door, he was observed chasing the two women out of his compound with his guard dog.

The Jehovah’s Witness preachers fled for their lives in the viral video without hesitation or intention to look back.

A neighbor who saw the incident and saw it being recorded on camera laughed over the scene since it seemed funny.

Social media users swamped the comment area, lamenting the preachers’ decision to run away rather than stand their position and pray for protection.

Watch the video below:

Why you go use dog pursue Jehova

Witness preachers fgs 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JHGoEFCWyp — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) October 5, 2023

Reacting, @abazwhyllzz said; Why them der run? The Bible says “fear not for I am with you”

@KR3Wmatic; Make she wait na. Jehova go witness her scars. 😂

@A_RWAC; 😂 I told one Jehova witness woman to come inside my room one day, the guy that came with her want to follow I tell Oga say he go see watin him eye dey find, they both left without looking back. 😂

@Glassykuz; People wey dey preach how Daniel prayed in the lions den for God to shut the mouth of the lions,no fit face ordinary dog! Where’s our faith ? Why can’t they pray smh