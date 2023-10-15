A social media influencer who goes by the name Yeye Kudi Alowonle, has questioned the treatment of Sam Larry in police custody over the death of Mohbad.

Recall that Primeboy, Naira Marley, and Sam Larry are now being held in police custody in connection with the death of Mohbad on September 12 under dubious circumstances.

Other suspects are being held in connection with the inquiry, including nurse Feyisola Ogedengbe, who provided the lethal injection to Mohbad.

Yeye Kudi Alowonle detailed her source’s visit to Alagbon Police Station, where both Sam Larry and Primeboy are being held, in a video published on social media.

According to her source, Sam Larry is living like a king in police detention, while Primeboy has been left abandoned on the cell floor.

Yeye expressed sympathy for Primeboy, highlighting his financial challenges and lack of connections as the reasons behind his ordeal.

She suggested that Sam Larry’s favorable treatment might be a deliberate move by authorities to prevent public backlash, especially considering his alleged role in the attack on Mohbad.

”Somebody went to Alagbon and told me that if you see how Sam Larry is living like a king, cracking jokes with everyone, proudly walking up and down with so many people visiting him every minute meanwhile Primeboy was just abandoned on the floor in one cell.

“I feel bad for him because he has no money and he knows nobody. Nigerian police it’s not fair. They only kept Samlarry there in an executive place so that people will not Lynch him,” Yeye Kudi said.

