A video of popular Nigerian tranvesite Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, has sparked a debate on social media.

In the viral clip, the self-acclaimed Sugar Mummy of Lagos can be seen drinking garri and groundnuts with Guinea fowl.

The controversial crossdresser is widely known for his flamboyant lifestyle and is usually bragging about how expensive his personal possessions are, but a video of him drinking garri has generated varied opinions online.

Bobrisky could be seen putting groundnut into the cold water-prepared garri, not caring about what others might think.

She continues by blending the Garri and peanuts together and begins sipping. He afterwards complimented it by devouring a roasted guinea fowl.

The video has generated mixed reactions, while some said Bobrisky is actually enjoying his life, others claimed that he is tired of living a fake life as “Sapa” (being broke) has already hit her so hard.

See reactions below;

@Gene_sis0: Nobody enjoy life reach Bobrisky for Lagos.

@_Faithforyou: Fake life una…. Dem go soon return that chicken to freezer.

@chydon15: Why shim Dey sprinkle the groundnut like salt?

@_Faithforyou: Sapa nay your mate? Bob couldn’t afford KFC anymore 😹😹😹.

Watch the video below: