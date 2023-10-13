Many netizens have taken to social media to lament the lack of connection observed as Wizkid shares a hug with his first son, Boluwatife.

At his mother’s wake-keep and tribute, as Wizkid was leaving the event he took time to hug his 10-year-old son briefly, but this display of affection did not sit right with lots of Nigerians.

Wizkid has come out several times to disagree with the notion, claiming to love all his kids equally, all of which were present at the event except his second son, Ayodeji.

See some reactions below:

@Tobiloba_O said: Omo, that was cold.

@realison said: As a wizkid Stan you be, u no suppose post this kind video because it seem there’s no any connection between them in this video

@houseofneeyo asked: What if it’s just a good bye hug? Why do you people see the problem in everything

@Richy12440812 said: He shouldn’t had let him go like that

@BowyMili said: I feel hurt watching this

@harluks_ said: I don’t need to say anything. It is well

@johnrea57213957 said: Nawa for some people sha under this tweet, so Wizkid need to start jumping before you all know he love his son. Some of una house don crash but coming online to say rubbish about Big Wiz and his son is funny

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/_ElectricVibex/status/1712585144228323420?s=20