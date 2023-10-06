A businesswoman recounts how she fired a woman she hired after she began asking for her husband’s phone number just three days after starting work.

The lady revealed that she had sought the lady’s assistance in helping them with small labor and clean ups at their warehouse.

She and her husband usually manage the place, so they employed her to help with small cleaning tasks around the place.

Three days into her new job, however, the lady began asking the businesswoman if she could send her husband’s phone number so she could contact him if she couldn’t reach her (the businesswoman).

The businesswoman said that she had decided to play it cool by explaining to the lady that she could always reach her since her phone is never switched off.

Although, she gave her a phony number and it didn’t come much as a shock to her when the lady texted the number introducing herself to the her husband.

The businesswoman said that she had to fire her because she was requesting to meet up and have dinner with her husband.

