BBNaija All-stars winner, Ilebaye has debunked speculations about her colleague, Venita Akpofure being a bitter person.

She revealed this during a recent interview.

The interviewer had asked; What do you think about Venita?”

In response, Ilebaye described Venita Akpofure as a sweet, carefree, and genuine person who is true to herself.

The reality star added that if people get to know the actress, they will see that she is a sweetheart.

In her words;

“Venita is me because I feel she’s a sweet person but I feel like no matter how sweet you are, you always have your bad side so I just feel like she’s a carefree person like she’s just, oh I can’t pretend for anybody but apart from that part, if you get know her, she’s literally sweetheart.”

