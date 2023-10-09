In a candid interview, reality TV celebrity Pere Egbi discusses what first drew him to Mercy Eke, his fellow BBNaija All Stars ex-housemate.

This was revealed in an interview with his colleague Miracle Op on Sabi Radio by the former member of the American military.

Mercy’s strong faith and abiding love for God, according to Pere, was one of the main things that attracted him to her.

He continued by saying that while they were living in the Big Brother house, he frequently saw Mercy Eke reading her Bible, and this had made a lasting impression on him.

Even as they became closer during their time together at the house, Pere affirmed that he liked her strong commitment to her faith and recalled instances in which she showed a wish to pray.

Because he also had a deep love for God, Pere emphasized that Mercy’s commitment to her faith was crucial in bringing them together.

In his words, “On the bed was a small bible; that night, I took a peak in the blue room and she was reading the bible. When you see Mercy, you won’t think she’s the type of person who is that spiritual with God. And every time, you see her praying every day.”

