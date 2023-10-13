Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has been called out by a Nigerian man for not congratulating her former best friend and singer Davido on the reported birth of his twins.

On Tuesday, news broke that Davido and his wife Chioma had welcomed twins, but the couple has yet to confirm the news.

However, Davido fueled the rumors by hinting at his wife becoming a mother of twins in his song “In The Garden” and tweeting that this week would be the best week in his life.

Davido’s brother Adewale Adeleke has also further fueled the rumors by giving thanks to God on Twitter.

Despite the news, Eniola Badmus has not yet posted any congratulations to Davido or Chioma on social media and this has led to the Nigerian man calling her out.

The man slammed the movie star for only being interested in bad news, pointing out that she was quick to post the news of Ifeanyi’s death last year, but hasn’t posted anything about the twins.

“Aunty Eniola Badmus, you were fast to break the news of Ifeanyi’s death but you haven’t posted anything about the twins Chioma and Davido gave birth to! Na only RIP and happy birthday be love”. He wrote.

