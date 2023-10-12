It appears that the relationship between Ex-BBNaija All stars housemate, Adekunle and Venita Akpofure has hit the rocks.

According to recent claims made by a Twitter user known as Metro Naija, who claims to have inside information, Adekunle and Venita have chosen to part ways as friends.

It would be recalled that Adekunle and Venita were among the first contestants on the reality show to form a romantic connection, and they even made plans to continue their romance outside of the house.

However, as the show gradually winds down, their relationship took an unexpected turn, leaving viewers perplexed about their current situation.

Adekunle and Venita have both granted interviews since leaving the Big Brother house that hint to the uncertainty of their relationship.

Venita frankly stated that their dynamic was still unknown and that she would keep the public updated depending on their conversation.

Adekunle, too, expressed a desire for seclusion, requesting that people accept their decisions and not question him about it. He stressed that whatever decisions they make would be kept private and expressed reluctance discussing it openly.

The disclosure from the Twitter user, saying that they had agreed to part ways peacefully in private, has generated mixed reactions from netizens.

