Mixed reactions have trailed the facial expression of reality star, Phyna as the controversial transvetite, Bobrisky speaks to her at a recent event in a viral video.

The two public figures were sitted side by side at an event and can be seen having a discussion.

In the viral clip online, Bobrisky was seen saying something aloud to the BBNaija winner at a close range so that his voice could be heard.

However, Phyna, as many netizens have observed, looked unconformatble with the closeness of the socielite, although it was not known why she looked that way.

While some say that Bobrisky probably have some sort of odour, others say that Phyna was probably high or tired.

Check out reactions below:

Gift wrote: “Phyna just dey use style guide. 😂😂”

@O0binna said: “Who Dey breeet?

Not phyna 😂😂😂”

@king_ubani said: “The smell is too much. Nothing qey una go tell me”

@stanuc4life reacted: “Bob get mouth odor naa”

@rosemar18121701 stated: “Spedy highness 😂. She wan to sleep”

Watch video below: