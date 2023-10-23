Hundreds of unmarried ladies donning wedding gowns stormed Pastor Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge event at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

Pastor Nathaniel Bassey tagged the festival a “dress like your miracle” night, prompting his participation at the gospel music festival.

Students putting on graduation gowns, while ladies looking for a child went up with artificial baby bumps or baby dolls as a proof of their faith in God’s visitation. The Hallelujah event took place on October 22, 2023, from 6 p.m. until midnight.

Nathaniel Bassey launched the Hallelujah Challenge, a praise and worship movement, on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube in 2017.

Following the popularity of the movement in 2017, it expanded into an annual festival with sometimes mind-blowing testimonies from attendees.

This year’s Hallelujah event began on October 3rd, 2023, and featured ministers such as Pastor Joshua Selman, Pastor Jerry Eze, and Minister Lilian Nneji, among others.