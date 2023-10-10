Nigerian singer and songwriter, Raoul John Njeng, better known by his stage name Skales has called out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly invading his house in the middle of the night.

The singer claimed that heavily armed operatives of the agency broke into his apartment and wrongly accused him of being a fraudster.

The ‘Shake Body’ hitmaker said he was sleeping with his six-month-old daughter when the EFCC operatives broke into his house through the backdoor on Monday night.

According to Skales, the incident left him traumatized and he had a panic attack because of some health issues he is dealing with.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning the singer also said the EFCC officials physically assaulted his producer leaving him injured.

Skales wrote; “So @officialEFCC pulled up to my house with 3 men with guns and some with sticks and hammers lol, they broke my back door while I was sleeping on the bed with my 6 months old daughter, imagine I had a panic attack Cz of my health issues…. Is this not a crime?

“God go punish una @officialEFCC I am not a criminal, I have never done fraud in my life, you came in with guns to oppress me in front of my daughter and her mother & my staff. You will never prosper in anything you do as long as you’re EFCC staff! You will always be a failure.

“They hit my producer with a stick on his leg. Imagine @officialEFCC una father! You guys are a criminal organization…it’s sad the kind of power you are given.. that’s why you’re abusing it… enikure.”