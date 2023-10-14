Famous Nigerian singer and rapper, Raoul John Njeng Njeng, professionally known as Skales, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to pay him for the damages they caused during a raid on his home.

It may be recalled that on October 11, Skales raised an alarm via his social media page that EFCC operatives broke into his family residence in the wee hours of October 10, 2023.

Giving an update on the matter in a recent interview with The Punch, Skales revealed that he has instructed his lawyers to take the anti-graft agency to court.

Skales said; “My lawyers are on the matter, and I am hoping the EFCC will do the right thing and pay for the damages.”

On allegations that the young men arrested in his house are fraudsters, the ‘Shake Body’ hit-maker clarified that one is an artiste signed to his music label.

He said; “One of them, Chukwuemeka Udemba (Jody), is an artiste signed to my record label, but I don’t have a ‘personal link’ with the other one, Jamal Onasola (Jamal). He escorted the producer I was working with to my house.”

The musician further noted that the EFCC had not reached out to him after the incident, adding that he felt very unsafe because the agency had put out his home address.

Recounting the ordeal, Skales said; “The EFCC operatives had weapons. I was calm, so they could leave. When they left, I had to let the whole world know about their illegal movements, which led to my six-month-old daughter being injured. They even went away with the CCTV cameras in my estate, so there won’t be evidence that they came.”