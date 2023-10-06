Popular Nollywood actor and reality TV star, Uti Nwachukwu, has expressed surprise after discovering an old photo of himself with Big Brother Naija star, Angel Smith.

It would seem that the 23-year-old BBNaija star was one of the children who took pictures with Uti after he won the ‘All Stars’ edition of Big Brother Africa in 2010.

Recall that Uti participated in Big Brother Africa season 3 in 2008 but was the third housemate to be evicted. He then returned for the all-stars season, where he lasted 91 days and eventually beat Munya Chidzonga in a final vote of 8 to 7.

Following his win, Angel, who was apparently present at the grand finale show, was one of the young fans who posed for pictures with him.

A few years later, Angel also participated in the re-invented Big Brother Naija show in 2021 and returned for the All Stars season in 2023 as well.

Uti came across the old photo with Angel and went on the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his shock that he had met Angel long before she came into the limelight.

The 41-year-old actor and TV host wrote: “Woow so Angel and I go waaaay back? Omoooo this life ehnnnnn. Awwww look at that!”

